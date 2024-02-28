DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Davidson

Angelo Mai
Wed, 28 Feb, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Davidson

MAURIZIO CAMILLI/BALLETTO CIVILE

liberamente tratto dalla sceneggiatura Il Padre Selvaggio di Pier Paolo Pasolini concept e drammaturgia Maurizio Camilli | coreografia Michela Lucenti | con Maurizio Camilli e Confident Frank | disegno luci Vince...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Lineup

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

