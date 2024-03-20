Top track

Otto von Schirach

Hafenklang
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€13.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Off The Radar präsentiert:***

Otto von Schirach

Flex Busterman aka Patric Catani

DJ Pult

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang & Off The Radar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Otto Von Schirach, Patric Catani

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

