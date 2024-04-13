DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oliver Smith

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 13 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $29.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Oliver Smith has been described as "an excellent DJ" by Armin van Buuren, "the best thing to happen in trance" by Mixmag and "sensational" by DJ Magazine. In recent years the popular UK-based DJ and dance music producer has released scores of records and p...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & EMW.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oliver Smith

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

