DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Space Yacht Sessions

Sinners y Santos
Thu, 22 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Space Yacht is excited to introduce Space Yacht Sessions, a brand new event solely focused on introducing you to the next generation of rising talent in dance music.

This new event series focuses on 3 things: innovative artists, intimate settings, and imm...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Space Yacht

Venue

Sinners y Santos

1254 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.