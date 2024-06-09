Top track

Melt-Banana - Candy Gun

ToneWorthy Presents: MELT-BANANA

Eulogy
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
About

ToneWorthy Presents at Eulogy: MELT-BANANA

with babybaby_explores

Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

MELT-BANANA

MELT-BANANA is a two-piece band based in Tokyo, Japan. The members are YAKO (vo.)...

This is an all ages event
Presented by ToneWorthy
Lineup

Melt‐Banana, babybaby_explores

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

