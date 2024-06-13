Top track

Help Me I'm Gay

Lambrini Girls

Scala
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
£15.30

About

Based in Brighton, Lambrini Girls are Phoebe Lunny (vocals/guitar - she/they) and Lilly Macieira (bass - she/they) who have a strong artistic bond over their creative common ground - hot button societal issues combined with a biting, tongue-in-cheek lyrica...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lambrini Girls

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

