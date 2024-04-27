Top track

Futch

El Cid
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36

About

Your favorite queer dance party

Hosted by Amy Ordman music by J-PAN

Saturday April 28

$15 tickets available at the door!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Amy Ordman & Jess Panneton
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

