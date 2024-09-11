Top track

Nervosa - Death!

Nervosa w/ Lich King, Hatriot, Claustrofobia

The Usual Place
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$25.82

About

Brazil's NERVOSA take over The Usual Place in Las Vegas Wednesday September 11th, with LICH KING and HATRIOT!

Nervosa was formed in 2010 in São Paulo (Brazil) and has toured the world alongside big names in the International Metal Scene. In 2020 the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hatriot, Lich King, Nervosa

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

