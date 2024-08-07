DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flamenco-Electro

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flamenco Electro – World first combining Flamenco styles and techniques with Electronica in a live production using musicians, dancers and singers. Go on a Flamenco journey from the traditional through to the progressive and electronic era

All ages
Presented by Mike Rizk, for The Camden Fringe 2024
The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:15 pm

