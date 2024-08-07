DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flamenco Electro – World first combining Flamenco styles and techniques with Electronica in a live production using musicians, dancers and singers. Go on a Flamenco journey from the traditional through to the progressive and electronic era
