Rozwell Kid, Rodeo Boys

Hard Luck Bar
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fronted by the affable, spectacled Jordan Hudkins, Rozwell Kid write massive, gritty, excitable power-punk songs; they channel Blue Album guitar grandiosity and eternally-hummable melodies conveyed in ‘ooo”s, the likes of which would make Rivers Cuomo weak...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rodeo Boys, Rozwell Kid

Venue

Hard Luck Bar

772a Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1V1, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

