Fugitive

1720
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FUGITIVE

DIZTORT

DOOMSDAY

NUISANCE ALLEY 

All ages

This is an all ages event
Presented by SOS Booking Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fugitive

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
854 capacity

