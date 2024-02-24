DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NBC @ The Courtyard

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New British Canon present an evening of high energy and loud distortion.5 exciting new bands from London’s music scene take to the stage in what will be an unmissable night!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by New British Canon
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.