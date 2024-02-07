DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert • Salya + Imani Griffon + Leonie

Le Mazette
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le 7 février, Salya, Imani Griffon et Léonie vont enchainer les lives : Salya nous fera découvrir son univers chargé d'émotions dans une pop enivrante/poignante, Imani Griffon sa vibe groovy et Léonie son empreinte R'n'B & Soul !

TARIF / dès 19h30

Préven...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

