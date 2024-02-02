Top track

Non Voglio Che Clara - Cary Grant

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Non voglio che Clara x TuMiSuoni live

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Non Voglio Che Clara - Cary Grant
Got a code?

About

Non voglio che Clara x TuMiSuoni live

Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arrivano i Non voglio che Clara, per presentare MacKaye, il nuovo e sesto album, uscito il 24 novembre 2023 per Dischi Sotterranei.

Cresciuti tra le montagne bellunes******...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi e RcWaves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Non voglio che Clara

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.