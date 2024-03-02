Top track

Suntrip #4 ft. The Jack Cades + Shadracks + Maze

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUNTRIP #4 - A night of Groovy Psychedelic, Wild Garage and Brit Pop sounds with live sets from THE JACK CADES, THE SHADRACKS & MAZE.

After the live music DJ's Dr Robert & Lee Petrysyn will be spinning Psych, Garage Punk and Freakbeat party bangers till 3...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Le Beat Bespoke.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maze, The Shadracks

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

