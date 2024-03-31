Top track

The Beatles - Come Together - Remastered 2015

Let it Be: A Night Celebrating The Beatles

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sun, 31 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8

About

We're toasting the long bank holiday weekend with a soirée dedicated to The Beatles.

Our live band will be serving up iconic tracks like 'Let It Be’, 'Here Comes The Sun’, ‘Hey Jude’ and more.

The night will kick off with a live set dedicated to The Beat...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

