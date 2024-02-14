DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gipsy Power Trio

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata
Wed, 14 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tutto ebbe inizio dal fuoco di una roulotte. Un incendio, verso la fine degli anni ’20, che, invece di uccidere un giovane suonatore di banjo, gli consegnò diverse ustioni ed una
nuova via per fare musica. Un dramma familiare, che portò Jean Reinhardt da...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

