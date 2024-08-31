Top track

Gnod - Control Systems

Gnod + Sealionwoman & Black Tempest

Bush Hall
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
London
£18

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Gnod + Sealionwoman & Black Tempest

£18 - Bush Hall - 31st August 2024

GNOD, the ever-transient psychedelic musical unit from northern England with over 15 years and dozens of releases under their belt, return in 2024 w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gnod, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
