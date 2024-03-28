Top track

Gamberge

Transbordeur
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Supertape et All About Love ont le plaisir de présenter « Gamberge », un projet collaboratif et solidaire, liant fête, partage et réflexion.

L'intégralité des bénéfices iront en faveur du Secours Populaire.

C’est la force de la culture, la culture de la...

Tout public
Présenté par Supertape & All About Love
Lineup

1
Okis, Gen, Pana and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

