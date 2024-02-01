Top track

Fontaines D.C. - Jackie Down The Line

OSLO TURNS 10 - FONTAINES D.C DJ SET

Oslo Hackney
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

OSLO HACKNEY TURNS 10

110 MINUTES OF FREE BAR

FONTAINES D.C DJ SET

+ SPECIAL GUEST DJ'S TIL 3AM

FREE WITH RSVP

TICKET DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY

This is a 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

