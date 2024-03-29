Top track

Fetch Tiger - Brand New

Fetch Tiger / Lavender Blue / Yesterday's Clothes

Static Age Records
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12

About

FETCH TIGER

Fetch Tiger songs teem with ‘much melancholia’. A duo that originally formed in London in 2020, they are now based in Brooklyn.

They released their debut EP in February 2022, before teaming up with TOLEDO to record and then release their soph...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fetch Tiger, Lavender Blue

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

