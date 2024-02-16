Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief

The Lexington at 15: Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Live

The Lexington
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Formed in Newcastle, Pigs x7 have been combining elements of noise, acid, stoner and psych-rock since 2012. While their debut album, Feeds the Rats (2017), runs over 40 minutes long with just three tracks, over time their sound has become increasingly comp Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Lexington turns 15 this year and to celebrate we're running a series of shows with some of the artists that heave meant the most to us.

Pigs*7 have have been a regular on the Lexington stage over the past few years and we're very excited to have them...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.
Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

