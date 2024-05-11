DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade are proud to host an evening with hot off the press, Cam Mannix. Alive and at large for his debut headline show with his band, he will be bringing tunes from his upcoming debut EP to life at Rough Trade Nottingham.
Rough Trade Nottingham is...
