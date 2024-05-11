Top track

Cam Mannix - Our Days

Cam Mannix + Gone Fishing + more tba!

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cam Mannix - Our Days
About

Rough Trade are proud to host an evening with hot off the press, Cam Mannix. Alive and at large for his debut headline show with his band, he will be bringing tunes from his upcoming debut EP to life at Rough Trade Nottingham.

Support from Gone Fishin...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
150 capacity

