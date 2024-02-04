Top track

Cuarto Mundo - La Cumbia Del Tarot

Cosmic Dance

La Caserne
Sun, 4 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJParis
€18

About

Inspirée par "l’Ecstatic dance", « Cosmic dance » est une expérience de danse immersive qui connecte nos corps à la musique.

Nous dansons pied-nus, sans chorégraphie à suivre, seul, ou avec les autres. La communication se fait exclusivement par le mouveme...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SNOBB MUSIC.
Lineup

Cosmo Gonik

Venue

La Caserne

12 Rue Philippe de Girard, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

