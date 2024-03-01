Top track

Carte Blanche #1

Le Zion
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
On raye toute la carte du Zion le temps d'une soirée ! Une carte unique que tu ne pourras consulter que le 1er Mai.

Des prix plus abordables sur les consommations et un combo spécial que nous annoncerons bientôt sera disponible.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Psartek Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Zion

5 Rue De Girone, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open9:00 pm

