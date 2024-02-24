Top track

Faizal Mostrixx - In My Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PRAH Recordings Pop-Up Show

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Faizal Mostrixx - In My Soul
Got a code?

About

We’re super psyched to announce a last minute surprise gig from PRAH Recordings featuring the groundbreaking UK debut of Ugandan sensation Faizal Mostrixx (Live), alongside the enigmatic Mermaid Chunky (DJ) and the dynamic duo Ash & Jackson (DJ).

Faizal M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mermaid Chunky, Faizal Ddamba Mostrixx

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.