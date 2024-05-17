DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Islander

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster is an American heavy metal band from Birmingham, Alabama. The group was founded in 2004, shortly after vocalist Dallas Taylor's departure from Underoath. In 2005, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster signed to Mono Vs Stereo an...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Saltwound

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.