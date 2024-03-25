Top track

I Have Never Been More Disappointed In Anything (Than I Am In All of You Right Now)

Secret Headliner

New Cross Inn
Mon, 25 Mar, 6:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SECRET HEADLINER

(from the USA)

+ special guests

Filthy Militia

Six piece ska punk band from London (apparently).

https://linktr.ee/filthymilitia

Till I'm Bones

Moody ska punk (a.k.a. skemo) from the South East.

https://www.instagram.com/till_im_bon...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

'Till I'm Bones, Filthy Militia

Venue

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

