DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SECRET HEADLINER
(from the USA)
+ special guests
Filthy Militia
Six piece ska punk band from London (apparently).
https://linktr.ee/filthymilitia
Till I'm Bones
Moody ska punk (a.k.a. skemo) from the South East.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.