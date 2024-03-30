Top track

Ex-Hyena - Fractured

Ex-Hyena / The Shallows / CMB

Deep Cuts
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ex-Hyena (Release Show!)

The Shallows

CMD (Casey Desmond/Jimmy Rossi Jr.)

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music 8pm

$12 ADV / $15 DAY OF

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design
Lineup

Ex-Hyena, Cmb, The Shallows

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

