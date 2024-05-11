Top track

Iguales

C Marí

Sala Doppler
Sat, 11 May, 9:30 pm
GigsVigo
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sacad vuestros mejores ropajes, preparad el vino y comprad la entrada para una noche de lujo

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

C Marí

Venue

Sala Doppler

Rúa Martín Codax 21, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

