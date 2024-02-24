DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ferns Day Party Brunch

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 am
DJKansas City
From $12.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the Ferns Day Party Brunch as we kick off the Tesseract Art Installation Viewing.

Enjoy our daylight hours and dance in our sunlit space while we serve up coffee and mimosas and mocktails. Full drink menu also available.

Music by Mac Mystic a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mac Mystic, Marvin's Space Program

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open10:00 am

