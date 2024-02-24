DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the Ferns Day Party Brunch as we kick off the Tesseract Art Installation Viewing.
Enjoy our daylight hours and dance in our sunlit space while we serve up coffee and mimosas and mocktails. Full drink menu also available.
Music by Mac Mystic a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.