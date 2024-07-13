Top track

Kelley Stoltz - Prank Calls

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kelley Stoltz

Whereelse?
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kelley Stoltz - Prank Calls
Got a code?

About

During the 2010’s Kelley played live as a sideman with Rodriguez and Echo & the Bunnymen, as the 2020’s dawned he was invited to support Pavement on their big reunion tour. He’s also been heard playing drums live with Robyn Hitchcock as well as adding sita...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kelley Stolltz

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.