CROOKS INC. - Lost In Translation

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CROOKS INC.

The Waiting Room
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
£13.56

Crooks Inc. are a 6-piece modern soul band from London. They try to combine the sounds of soul classics and modern jazz influences including Erykah Badu, Yussef Dayes and Tom Misch in their music. The band has played at iconic venues such as Ronnie Scotts,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

