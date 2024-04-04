Top track

Teadie777, Charlotte Plank, K.hILL - Tribus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charlotte Plank

Peckham Audio
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Charlotte Plank is a 22 year old singer-songwriter-producer inspired by an eclectic array of artists, genres and eras from 90s grunge and DnB to modern Pop. Her music will take you through from the commute to the rave, bridging the underground to the mains...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlotte Plank

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

