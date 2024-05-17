DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Miami

TBA Miami
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
DJMiami
From $45
Miami: mark your calendars! BR’s World Tour passes through The Magic City this May, bigger & badder than ever before, with superstars from the worlds of house, club, amapiano & beyond.

Presented by Cuervo Cristalino.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room USA.
Armand van Helden, Dee Diggs, Major League DJz and 4 more

TBA Miami

Miami, Florida 33142, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

