Boiler Room: Miami

Location TBA, Miami
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
DJMiami
$45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miami: mark your calendars! BR’s World Tour passes through The Magic City this May, bigger & badder than ever before. Further details dropping soon.

For now, sign up for priority access to tickets: https://blrrm.tv/miami-wt24. Pre-sale begins Wednesday 31...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room USA.
Venue

Location TBA, Miami

Miami, FL, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

