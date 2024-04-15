DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TEG Europe presents
Seaforth Plus Special Guests
Dynamic country duo Seaforth embark on their UK tour this spring! Childhood friends Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson are authentic songwriters who’s music takes a deeper dive into the human experience. Known...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.