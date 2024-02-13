Top track

Chris Lake & Green Velvet - Deceiver

Muccassassina Mardi Gras - Matinée KLUBBERDOME

Qube A+B+C
Tue, 13 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MARTEDI 13 FEBBRAIO 2024

MARDI GRAS

MUCCASSASSINA presenta

Matinée KLUBBERDOME

Tribal Future !

Il Carnevale 2024 di Muccassassina è dedicato ai costumi tradizionali nazionali e regionali. Indossa un Dashiki o un kaftan africano, il costume tipico poli...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da QUBE ROME MUCCASSASSINA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rashad MirAz

Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

