Big Star Comedy Club Stand Up Show

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner
Wed, 24 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyRoma
Selling fast
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il Big Star Comedy Club è una piccola palestra di stand up

Si sale al piano di sopra del Big Star e qui i comici potranno sperimentare nuovi monologhi e pezzi inediti, battute che non fanno ridere, il tutto davanti a un pubblico di sole 40 persone.

Ogni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Big Star SRL.

Lineup

Venue

BIG STAR - Bar & Diner

Via Goffredo Mameli 25, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

