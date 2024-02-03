DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come through for an all-night party in celebration of reggae pioneer, musical genius & mystic poet Bob Marley's 79th birthday. Soundtracked by dancehall DJ and producer Ras Kwame, who will spin through a set inspired by Marley's legacy.
ABOUT RAS KWAME
R...
