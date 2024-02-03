Top track

Bob Marley & The Wailers - So Much Trouble In The World

Bob Marley Remembered with Ras Kwame [79th Birthday Special]

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come through for an all-night party in celebration of reggae pioneer, musical genius & mystic poet Bob Marley's 79th birthday. Soundtracked by dancehall DJ and producer Ras Kwame, who will spin through a set inspired by Marley's legacy.

ABOUT RAS KWAME

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Ras Kwame

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
250 capacity

