Bad Reputation's Sunday Matinee Power Hour All Day

Alex's Bar
Sun, 21 Jan, 3:00 pm
Come party for this Sunday Matinee brought to you by BAD REPUTATION! All women DJ's bringing the punk, funk and everything in between!

Power Hour Drink specials all day long!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

