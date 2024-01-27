DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUNDOWN PULSE #1

Guru Club
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
Free
About

🌟 SUNDOWN PULSE #1 🍾

📅 Samedi 27 janvier de 23h à 5h

🎚 Line Up : SEAN PAIN - HANOWER

Plongez dans l'effervescence des samedis soirs avec notre soirée incontournable : Sundown Pulse. Profitez d'une ambiance festive exceptionnelle au Guru Club, situé...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Guru World.
Lineup

SEAN PAIN, HANOWER

Venue

Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

