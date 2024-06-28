DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old School Hip Hop Outdoor Summer BBQ

Studio 338
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £20.50
About

Gin & Juice presents: Old School Hip-Hop Outdoor Summer BBQ

DATE: FRIDAY JUNE 28TH

TIME: 8PM - 4AM

LAST ENTRY: 1AM

NO ID NO ENTRY

GIN & JUICE LONDON…. IT IS THAT TIME

SOLD OUT THE LAST 3 SUMMERS

GIN & JUICE PRESENTS…

THE OLD SCHOOL HIP-HOP OUTDOOR...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gin & Juice
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF

Doors open8:00 pm

