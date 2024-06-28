DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gin & Juice presents: Old School Hip-Hop Outdoor Summer BBQ
DATE: FRIDAY JUNE 28TH
TIME: 8PM - 4AM
LAST ENTRY: 1AM
NO ID NO ENTRY
GIN & JUICE LONDON…. IT IS THAT TIME
SOLD OUT THE LAST 3 SUMMERS
GIN & JUICE PRESENTS…
THE OLD SCHOOL HIP-HOP OUTDOOR...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.