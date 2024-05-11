Top track

Boston Bun (live)

Melkweg
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAmsterdam
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ok big news here. Im gonna take a bit of my studio on tour with me to play you -almost- only new material.

Yes, I have an album ready and I want you to hear it for the first time in LIVE. It’s gonna be my first live show EVER and I want it to be an intima...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boston Bun

Venue

Melkweg

Lijnbaansgracht 234A, 1017 PH Amsterdam, Netherlands
Doors open8:00 pm

