DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rough Trade Berlin Opening Rave

Kreuzwerk
Sat, 20 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJBerlin
From €40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come celebrate the opening of Rough Trade's Berlin store.

We have invited a stellar lineup of DJ's to party with us at Kreuzwerk, a new venue from the masterminds behind Ritter Butzke.

Go and grab your album + ticket bundle now!

Your selected album...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade Europe & Flux FM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Digitalism, Monolink, Kasper Bjørke and 2 more

Venue

Kreuzwerk

Lobeckstraße 30-35, 10969 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.