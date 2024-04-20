DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come celebrate the opening of Rough Trade's Berlin store.
We have invited a stellar lineup of DJ's to party with us at Kreuzwerk, a new venue from the masterminds behind Ritter Butzke.
Go and grab your album + ticket bundle now!
Your selected album...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.