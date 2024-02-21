DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filippo Cattaneo Ponzoni & Maëlys Live

21 House of Stories Navigli
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mercoledì 21 febbraio sul palco di 21 House of Stories Navigli si esibiranno in duo acustico Filippo Cattaneo Ponzoni e Maëlys, presentando brani inediti dell'EP in uscita a marzo.

Ti aspettiamo per un aperitivo e bella musica :)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Filippo Cattaneo Ponzoni, Maëlys

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

