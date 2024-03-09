DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Band members Jonah Paz (vocalist), Ethan Paz (rhythm guitar), Luke Blake (lead guitar), Ivan Delgado (bass), and Dom Friedly (drums) were raised in the DIY punk scene, but their latest work finds them venturing into big-tent pop melodicism, sporting influe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.