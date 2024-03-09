DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pleasure Pill

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Band members Jonah Paz (vocalist), Ethan Paz (rhythm guitar), Luke Blake (lead guitar), Ivan Delgado (bass), and Dom Friedly (drums) were raised in the DIY punk scene, but their latest work finds them venturing into big-tent pop melodicism, sporting influe...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

