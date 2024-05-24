DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C.O.F.F.I.N + JJUUJJUU + Joe & The Shitboys

MOTH Club
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sydney's very own hard-biting rockers; C.O.F.F.I.N are a four piece, full force, boogie rock ‘n’ roll band featuring snarling lead vocals from behind the drum kit, high voltage lead guitars, and steady rhythms that keep you stomping along. Last year saw th...

18+ only (photo ID required)
A Wide Awake pre-party presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

C.O.F.F.I.N., JJUUJJUU, Joe & The Shitboys

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.