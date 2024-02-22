Top track

LESSSS - 93 HARDCORE

Nottelunga | Rave | Act 4 | EDMMARO, JIHANE (es)

Tunnel Club
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NOTTELUNGA, ACT 4

Raver friendly party, no models.

Acid, Techno, Tekno, Hard Techno and harder, all night long.

Line up:

JIHANE

EDMMARO (Closing)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Jihane

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

